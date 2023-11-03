Man, I miss my parents, way too anxious, always cancel my plans," she raps. "Pulled up, caught him cheatin', gettin' his d**k sucked in the same spot I'm sleepin'/Lord, give me a break, I don't know how much more of this s**t I can take."



Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine began dating back in 2020 not long after she was shot by Tory Lanez. They seemed to be couple goals for nearly three years until fans noticed a storm was brewing. Back in February, fans realized that Meg unfollowed Pardi on Instagram. Despite an affectionate poem Pardi wrote and posted for her, Meg basically confirmed the couple had split after she was spotted getting cozy with Inter. Milan player Romelu Lukaku at a wedding for his teammate Lautaro Martinez.



In addition to the song, Meg also delivered a powerful video for "Cobra." In it, she literally sheds the dead skin of her past and makes way for what's to come. Watch the official music video below.