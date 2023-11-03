North Carolina Destination Named The 'Most Beautiful Place' In The State

No matter where you go in America, you are sure to find beautiful landscapes and gorgeous views, from natural landmarks and popular national parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to forests in the Appalachian Mountains stretching for hundreds of miles across several states.

Condé Nast Traveler polled its Facebook followers to determine the "most beautiful" places around the country, compiling a list of the "must-see, must-visit" spot in every state.

According to the site, the most beautiful place in North Carolina is the Outer Banks, a sprawling region of islands that are both rich in history and full of gorgeous views of the coast and surrounding shores. The Outer Banks is even home to one of three North Carolina destinations named among the best coastal towns in the country.

Here's what makes OBX a stunning place to visit:

"The Outer Banks refers to a string of barrier islands cupping North Carolina's entire coast, with some of the best beaches and historic attractions in the state. You can explore several of the islands in one day by following N.C. Highway 12, stopping at sites like the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Bodie Island Lighthouse along the way."

Check out Condé Nast Traveler to see the full list of the most beautiful places in the country.