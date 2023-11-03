North Carolina Man 'Went Into A Trance' After $100,000 Lottery Win

Winning the lottery, especially if you get lucky enough to score a massive prize, can be an out-of-body experience for many people, with the win taking a while to sink in. One man in North Carolina joked that he was in a trance after winning $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

Brian Hicks, of Stovall, was nearing Rose Mart on North Garnett Street in Henderson earlier this week when he got the feeling he needed to stop at that specific store, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

"My left hand started itching so bad the closer I got to that store so I just said, 'Let me try something here,'" he said. "It was like telling me to stop."

Following that feeling led Hicks to purchase a $20 Big Cash Payout lottery ticket, which he then took back to his car and scratched off to reveal his massive win. Speaking to lottery officials about the moment he saw his prize, he laughed and said that he "went into a trance or something."

Of course, he immediately had to share the exciting news, quickly calling his father. He recalled, "I told him, 'Hold on to your hat. I just won $100,000.'"

Hicks claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday (November 2), taking home a grand total of $71,256 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. He told lottery officials he plans to use his winnings to start looking for a house.