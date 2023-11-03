The Absolute 'Best Pizza Place' In Minnesota

Though pizza is a very beloved dish in the modern world, it has origins dating back to ancient civilizations.

According to History.com, ancient Romans, Egyptians, and Greeks consumed pieces of flatbread with toppings that evolved into the pizza we know and love today. Crafted in densely populated areas of working-class Neapolitans in 600 b.c., the first pizzas featured simple ingredients such as olive oil, garlic, cheese, and tomatoes. Centuries passed, and the dish that was once considered a "disgusting" staple among poor residents of Napoli, Italy, began to take off in the Northeastern United States around the 1940s. Soon after, other Italian cities began to cherish and perfect the dish, and the rest is history!

So, the question is, what is your favorite pizza?

Today, we're a little more complex than slapping some vegetables on flatbread and calling it a day. In 2023, there are a lot more decisions to make. What size do you want your pizza? Do you want your crust to be thick and flaky or thin and crispy? And should it be stuffed with extra cheese? What about toppings? Now, that's a whole other conversation. Do you keep it simple with cheese and pepperoni, or go all out with deluxe? Regardless of your pizza preferences, there is one place in each state known for serving up the best pizza around!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in all of Minnesota is served at Young Joni located in Minneapolis.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best pizza place in the entire state:

"Young Joni is a hip restaurant from James Beard Award–winning chef Ann Kim, with a menu of signature wood-fired pizzas showcasing innovative flavors. One of the most popular is the Korean BBQ, with beef short ribs, mozzarella, scallions, arugula, and sesame soy chili vinaigrette. Another favorite is the Basque (pictured), with chorizo, mozzarella, goats' cheese, piquillo peppers, red onions, olives, and preserved lemon. There's a hidden back bar that's accessed via an alleyway at the side of the restaurant; when the red light is on, the bar is open."

Visit lovefood.com for a continued list of the best pizza places across the country.