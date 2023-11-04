The memoir of pop princess Britney Spears, The Woman In Me, has witnessed an incredible amount of success in only a short period of time.

Not only did the captivating story sell 1.1 million copies in its first week on the shelves in the U.S. alone, but it has cemented its place as one of the best-selling celebrity memoirs of this day and age. Sales were measured to include pre-orders, e-books, audio books and printed copies.

However, word on the street is Spears is far from finished from telling her story and, in the process, taking back her narrative which has been stolen from her during her entire conservatorship.

In short, it's been speculated that a second memoir is currently being considered by her publisher Gallery Books of Simon & Schuster.

A source revealed to US Weekly,

“Britney is already excited at the possibility of a second book. Writing this one has been so freeing for her and a great experience, she’s eager to do it again.”

According to the source, the division of Simon & Schuster is on board and are already invested in round two.

Although Spears discussed many tough, personal details in The Woman In Me, she didn't touch upon her relationship with ex-husband Sam Asghari as in-depth as other topics, which is a rumored reason why it is most likely to be at the center of the second memoir. This makes perfect sense if, as it has been reported, Spears actually wrote the book prior to their heavy split.

Whether a continuation of her tale is something Spears wants to go public with again or not, her true supporters are there to respect and protect her decisions whenever possible.