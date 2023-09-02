Britney Spears Unveils New Tattoo Unlike Any Other

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 2, 2023

Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Smurfs 2" - Red Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

New beginnings are awaiting pop princess Britney Spears, and she is welcoming them with open arms.

On Friday, Spears posted a sneak peek of her new ink in an Instagram reel — a fine line, red snake tattoo on her back. Captioned with a snake emoji, the short clip shows a bubbly Spears cheerfully exclaiming, "My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!"

It's clear that the bold tat, which is positioned on top of her existing fairy one of a completely different style, is a new and different addition Spears seems to be quite satisfied with as she was dancing in her latest post while showing it off.

The 41-year-old musician has been in the spotlight over the past few weeks as her former husband Sam Asghari, 29, filed for divorce in August. The couple were in a relationship for six years before calling it quits. They were married for 14 months during their time together.

Spears and Asghari met on set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video, which was released in November 2016. Romance sparked immediately between them, and they began dating five months after their initial meeting.

Their split was reported to be the result of ongoing "explosive" arguments.

Britney Spears
