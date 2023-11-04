Model Kendall Jenner's birthday bash on Friday took an amusing twist when her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, sent her a heartfelt yet hilariously inaccurate birthday tribute.

As Kendall turned 28, Kylie shared a series of Instagram Stories, featuring memorable photos of them throughout the years, including their time in the public eye and earlier childhood moments. The highlight of all was an image of sunflower arrangement with a note that read,

"Happy birthday sister. 30 years old!!!! Time flies.

Love you, Kylie."

Kendall's reaction was immediate and playful. She responded with a cheek emoji of the middle finger and added, "LMAO." It was all in good fun, as the two sisters shared a laugh over the "mistaken" age.

That wasn't the only greeting of the day from family. Kim Kardashian also joined in the birthday celebrations with a sincere Instagram post, sharing cherished memories and expressing her love for Kendall. Kendall's mom, Kris Jenner, shared throwback photos, too, praising her daughter's numerous admirable qualities.

Kendall had an important week, owning this year's Halloween by donning a spot-on Wonder Woman costume, which earned recognition from the original Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter.

With the "mix-up" in ages and the playful family tributes, Kendall's birthday was surely a lighthearted and joyous occasion.