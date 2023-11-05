PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Stuns In 'Eye-Catching' Hot Pink Fit
By Logan DeLoye
November 5, 2023
Kim Kardashian stunned in hot pink, surrounded by good company at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday (November 4). According to Daily Mail, the entertainment icon was joined by other fabulous A-listers, including Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and Heidi Klum, all dressed to impress at the Gala presented by Gucci.
Photos show the Skims founder in a silhouette-complimenting backless dress with glamorous black gloves and a long, sleek ponytail. The look featured a dramatic train that followed the elegant reality star as she mingled through the event with a smile. Other snaps captured from the evening show Kardashian taking a selfie with actor Huy Quan, and laughing with A$AP Rocky and Paris and Kathy Hilton.
In other Kardashian fashion news, just last week, the 43-year-old entrepreneur signed a deal making Skims the official underwear brand of the NBA.
“I am incredibly proud of Skims partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of Skims growing influence on culture. Together, Skims and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive,” she shared in a statement obtained by Variety.
As if stealing the show in an unrivaled hot pink gown at the LACMA Art+Film Gala wasn't enough shine for a Saturday, Kardashian also posted a few photos at home in knee high Stuart Weitzman boots and matching coats.