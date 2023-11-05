PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Stuns In 'Eye-Catching' Hot Pink Fit

Kim Kardashian stunned in hot pink, surrounded by good company at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday (November 4). According to Daily Mail, the entertainment icon was joined by other fabulous A-listers, including Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, and Heidi Klum, all dressed to impress at the Gala presented by Gucci.

Photos show the Skims founder in a silhouette-complimenting backless dress with glamorous black gloves and a long, sleek ponytail. The look featured a dramatic train that followed the elegant reality star as she mingled through the event with a smile. Other snaps captured from the evening show Kardashian taking a selfie with actor Huy Quan, and laughing with A$AP Rocky and Paris and Kathy Hilton.