Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell Gives Kim Kardashian Honorary Spice Name
By Rebekah Gonzalez
October 26, 2023
Kim Kardashian has an honorary Spice Girls name thanks to member Ginger Spice, Geri Halliwell-Horner. The Kardashians star showed the girl group some love in a recent episode of their Hulu reality show. "I was a Spice Girl for my talent show," Kim revealed in the episode. "I was Victoria [Beckham]. I was Posh, duh." Shortly after the episode aired, Geri reacted to the news and revealed what Spice name the reality star would have as a member of the group.
"She deserves something really good," Geri told E! News. "She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice. I think she's Smart Spice. She's smart. It's brilliant that you're beautiful from the outside, but also she's beautiful with a book in her back pocket. I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!" The Spice Girl went on to praise the Kardashian. "She's amazing. I think she's a very, very good role model. She's smart. She's really been inspiring the way she's turned that business around and also for women to celebrate your curves. I really like that about her."
Earlier this year, Victoria Beckham sparked reunion rumors after she shared a post on her TikTok. In the video, she sang along to the 1996 Spice Girls track "Say You'll Be There," during a night of karaoke with her husband, David Beckham. "Warming up the vocals in Miami," she captioned the video, and later teased in a cryptic comment, "more to come 🤫!!🎶🎤" Victoria previously spoke about a possible Spice Girls reunion, sharing the very specific circumstance that would have her agreeing to tour.