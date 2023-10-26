Spice Girls' Geri Halliwell Gives Kim Kardashian Honorary Spice Name

By Rebekah Gonzalez

October 26, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has an honorary Spice Girls name thanks to member Ginger Spice, Geri Halliwell-Horner. The Kardashians star showed the girl group some love in a recent episode of their Hulu reality show. "I was a Spice Girl for my talent show," Kim revealed in the episode. "I was Victoria [Beckham]. I was Posh, duh." Shortly after the episode aired, Geri reacted to the news and revealed what Spice name the reality star would have as a member of the group.

"She deserves something really good," Geri told E! News. "She deserves something like Inner Strength Spice. I think she's Smart Spice. She's smart. It's brilliant that you're beautiful from the outside, but also she's beautiful with a book in her back pocket. I love that. We can be all things. Good for her!" The Spice Girl went on to praise the Kardashian. "She's amazing. I think she's a very, very good role model. She's smart. She's really been inspiring the way she's turned that business around and also for women to celebrate your curves. I really like that about her." 

Earlier this year, Victoria Beckham sparked reunion rumors after she shared a post on her TikTok. In the video, she sang along to the 1996 Spice Girls track "Say You'll Be There," during a night of karaoke with her husband, David Beckham. "Warming up the vocals in Miami," she captioned the video, and later teased in a cryptic comment, "more to come 🤫!!🎶🎤" Victoria previously spoke about a possible Spice Girls reunion, sharing the very specific circumstance that would have her agreeing to tour.

Spice Girls
