Ja'Marr Chase's Addresses 'SNF' Back Injury

By Jason Hall

November 6, 2023

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
Photo: Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase addressed the back injury he suffered during his team's 24-18 'Sunday Night Football' win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday (November 6).

""I’m just going to support my teammates, man. Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team," Chase said via the Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., who noted that he had a "concerned tone, to be certain, for him" and claimed the injury would "be something worth monitoring."

"All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy," Chase added.

Chase, 23, confirmed that he fell directly on his back while attempting to make a catch in the third quarter of Sunday's game but claimed that was "all I know" as of Monday. The wide receiver said he felt "pretty sore just moving around" and the injury felt "worse as the game went on," according to Dehner.

Chase, who was seen wearing a heating pad after the fall, recorded four receptions for 41 yards during Sunday's (November 6) win. The third-year wide receiver was limited to 12 games during the 2022 NFL season due to an inguinal hip fracture and inguinal hip tear he suffered on October 16, but still recorded 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.