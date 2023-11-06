Ja'Marr Chase's Addresses 'SNF' Back Injury

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase addressed the back injury he suffered during his team's 24-18 'Sunday Night Football' win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday (November 6).

""I’m just going to support my teammates, man. Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team," Chase said via the Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., who noted that he had a "concerned tone, to be certain, for him" and claimed the injury would "be something worth monitoring."

"All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy," Chase added.