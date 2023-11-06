Ja'Marr Chase's Addresses 'SNF' Back Injury
By Jason Hall
November 6, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase addressed the back injury he suffered during his team's 24-18 'Sunday Night Football' win against the Buffalo Bills on Monday (November 6).
""I’m just going to support my teammates, man. Let those guys do what they got to do. Only thing I can do is get healthy for the team," Chase said via the Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., who noted that he had a "concerned tone, to be certain, for him" and claimed the injury would "be something worth monitoring."
"All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy," Chase added.
Chase, 23, confirmed that he fell directly on his back while attempting to make a catch in the third quarter of Sunday's game but claimed that was "all I know" as of Monday. The wide receiver said he felt "pretty sore just moving around" and the injury felt "worse as the game went on," according to Dehner.
Chase, who was seen wearing a heating pad after the fall, recorded four receptions for 41 yards during Sunday's (November 6) win. The third-year wide receiver was limited to 12 games during the 2022 NFL season due to an inguinal hip fracture and inguinal hip tear he suffered on October 16, but still recorded 87 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns, having been selected to the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year.