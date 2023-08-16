Ja'Marr Chase Seeks Restraining Order Against Woman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase filed a temporary restraining order against a woman who he claimed harassed him and his mother.

Chase claimed he had a one-night stand with the woman, identified as Ambar Hunter, who he described as being "unhinged and disturbing" during a pattern of incidents, which included threats made after refusing to continue a relationship, according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports on Tuesday (August 15). The Pro Bowler said he and Hunter hooked up in July 2021 and accused her of since trying to damage his reputation and brand through "calculated and ongoing harassment."

In March, Hunter claimed that Chase was the father of her child and that she is the victim of domestic abuse. Chase denied that the two share a child, accusing Hunter of sharing posts of another person's child on social media and refusing to take a DNA test.

Additionally, Chase said law enforcement agencies found her claims of domestic abuse to be uncredible. The wide receiver also acknowledged several posts shared by Hunter in which she targeted his mother as part of an "ongoing harassment scheme," with the latest incident coming in July.

Chase is one of the NFL's best wide receivers, having been selected by the Bengals at No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award while contributing to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 during his first season. The former LSU standout was selected as a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and a Pro Bowler during each of his first two NFL seasons.