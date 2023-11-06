Popular Atlanta Coffee Shop Closing Its Doors After 12 Years

A popular coffee shop in Atlanta is closing its doors after serving the community for more than a decade.

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, located at the corner of Ormewood and Moreland, recently announced it was closing down at the end of the year after 12 years of service. While owner Krystle Rodriquez called the past 12 years "truly indescribable" in a lengthy statement on the shop's Instagram, she pointed toward the coffee shop's "incredibly desirable" location and "significant rent hike" as reasons behind the decision to close.

"Each and every price increase we made in the last two years went directly to the rise in cost of goods and pay increase for the team as we tried to navigate the cost of living crisis in this city," the statement reads. "We have tried our damnedest to keep true to our mission while keeping our doors open and lights on, but the reality is that success in this current landscape makes exploitation almost a necessity. I know our customers are trying just as hard to survive right now. I don't have the power to fix that, but as a business owner, I do have a choice of whether or not to participate. All that to say, this seems like the best time to close our doors."

Rodriguez also said her own health has been on a "steady decline" that has forced her out from behind the counter but she will make sure to be there on the shop's last day to "huge necks and say all the goodbyes."

"Thank you for the last twelve years. Thank you for taking a chance on us by walking through these doors, and thank you for choosing to do that again and again," she said, adding that she was announcing the closure now to give customers — lovingly addressed as Sugs — enough time to "come in and experience Hodgepodge one last time."

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse is located at 720 Moreland Avenue SE. The final day of operation is set for December 31.