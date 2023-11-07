2 Tennessee Cities Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America

America is getting bigger by the day as people thrive around the country. Once sleepy small towns have transformed into popular spots to settle down for families while big cities have boomed into major metropolitan areas.

According to a list compiled by Smart Asset, the fastest-growing cities in Tennessee are Murfreesboro and Clarksville, which are also some of the fastest-growing cities in the entire country. Murfreesboro ranked No. 16 while Clarksville followed closely behind at No. 22, each seeing a population increase of 19.1% and 15.5%, respectively, over the past five years.

These are the 10 fastest growing cities in America in 2023:

Buckeye, Arizona Enterprise, Nevada Goodyear, Arizona Riverview, Florida Meridian, Idaho Sugar Land, Texas Frisco, Texas St. George, Utah Menifee, California Concord, North Carolina

Here's how Smart Asset determined its list:

"This study examined the 344 U.S. cities that had a population of 100,000 or higher in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 1-Year American Community Survey. Cities were ranked by five-year population growth between 2022 and 2017. The population of men and women as a percentage of the whole was also examined. Population data includes people of all ages. Changes in population may be due to births, deaths or migrations."

Check out the full list at Smart Asset to see more of the fastest-growing cities in the country.