Tennessee County Named The Best To Live In The State

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which have a healthier lifestyle or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in Tennessee is Williamson County, with a poverty rate of 3.9%, well below the state average of 14.3%, and life expectancy of 81.7 years, nearly six years longer than the state average of 75.8. Additionally, the median household income is $116,492. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"The best county to live in in the state, Williamson County also has a well-educated, financially stable population, with a Bachelor's degree attainment rate of 61.9%, more than double the rate across Tennessee, and only 3.9% of the local population living below the poverty line. Williamson is also within commuting distance of Nashville."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.