In-N-Out Burger Is Officially Coming To New Mexico

In-N-Out Burger has confirmed its eagerly awaited expansion into New Mexico, announcing plans to open its first locations in the Albuquerque area by 2027.

The exciting news was shared via social media.

While the specific eateries' locations remain undisclosed, the company has expressed potential expansion into other cities in the future.

The fast food chain has initiated development plans and will receive fresh supplies from a distribution facility in Colorado Springs to ensure that New Mexican customers can enjoy the same quality and taste it is known for.

Lynsi Snyder, the president of In-N-Out Burger, highlighted the significance of this move, acknowledging the long-standing desire of loyal customers in New Mexico for a local presence:

"Growth into New Mexico is an important milestone for us. We’ve heard from many loyal In-N-Out customers here through the years, wondering if we could open restaurants in their communities, especially after opening locations further to the east. It was only a matter of when, once we had the infrastructure and support in place. I’m excited New Mexicans won’t have to travel to a nearby state for an In-N-Out Burger for much longer."

More details, including specific store addresses, opening dates and menu items, are expected to be revealed "soon," as promised by the In-N-Out Burger team.