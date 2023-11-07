North Carolina City Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America

By Sarah Tate

November 7, 2023

Photo: buzzanimation/iStock/Getty Images

America is getting bigger by the day as people thrive around the country. Once sleepy small towns have transformed into popular spots to settle down for families while big cities have boomed into major metropolitan areas.

According to a list compiled by Smart Asset, the fastest-growing city in North Carolina is Concord, which, at No. 15 overall, has seen a population increase of 19.4% over the past five years. Other cities around the Tar Heel State that have seen a boom over the past five years include Durham and Cary town, which have each seen a 8.9% and 8.0% growth over five years, respectively.

These are the 10 fastest growing cities in America in 2023:

  1. Buckeye, Arizona
  2. Enterprise, Nevada
  3. Goodyear, Arizona
  4. Riverview, Florida
  5. Meridian, Idaho
  6. Sugar Land, Texas
  7. Frisco, Texas
  8. St. George, Utah
  9. Menifee, California
  10. Concord, North Carolina

Here's how Smart Asset determined its list:

"This study examined the 344 U.S. cities that had a population of 100,000 or higher in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's 1-Year American Community Survey. Cities were ranked by five-year population growth between 2022 and 2017. The population of men and women as a percentage of the whole was also examined. Population data includes people of all ages. Changes in population may be due to births, deaths or migrations."

Check out the full list at Smart Asset to see more of the fastest-growing cities in the country.

