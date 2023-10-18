North Carolina County Named The Best To Live In The State

When deciding where to live can be a big decision, one that requires a lot of research into which areas are more affordable, which areas are a great value or which are simply a great place to call home. Fortunately, 24/7 Wall St. is helping in the search by analyzing data from around the country to compile a list of the best county to live in in each state, basing rankings on factors like poverty and life expectancy. This is how the site determined its list:

"Using an index inspired by the [United Nations' Human Development Index], 24/7 Wall St. identified the best county or county equivalent to live in in each state. Counties are ranked on a combination of three measures — average life expectancy at birth, the share of adults with a bachelor's degree, and the poverty rate."

According the site, the best county to live in North Carolina is Orange County, with a poverty rate of 12.6%, slightly lower than the state average of 13.7%, and life expectancy of 82.1 years, a few years longer than the state average of 78.2. Additionally, the median household income is $79,205. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. had to say:

"Orange County ranks as the best county to live in in North Carolina. The area, home to Chapel Hill and the University of North Carolina, is part of the state's so-called Research Triangle, known for its concentration of tech companies and skilled labor force. In the county, 61.3% of adults have a Bachelor's degree, the largest share of the 100 counties in the state, and the typical household earns nearly $20,000 more than is typical in North Carolina. Orange County also has a healthy population. Life expectancy at birth is about four years longer than it is across the state."

Check out the full report at 24/7 Wall St. to see the best county to live in for each state.