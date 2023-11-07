Porno For Pyros Announce First New Song In 26 Years

By Katrina Nattress

November 8, 2023

Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Porno For Pyros have officially announced their first new song in 26 years. On Tuesday (November 7), the band revealed they were planning on putting out a song called "Agua" on November 16. The single will be featured on a new EP that is set to come out in February and features the band original lineup (singer Perry Farrell, drummer Stephen Perkins, guitarist Peter DiStefano, and bassist Martyn LeNoble).

“Now we’re here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned," Farrell said in a statement. “Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life.”

According to a press release, “Agua” was inspired by dolphin encounters the members had while surfing in the '90s and reflects their environmental concerns.

This will be Porno For Pyros' first new music since their 1997 single “Hard Charger” for the Private Parts soundtrack (their last album was 1996's God's Good Urge).

The band was supposed to be on tour this month; however, they recently postponed the trek until they release new music. "Whilst rehearsing for our first tour in 25 years, we’ve also been in the studio creating new music - that we were hoping to get to you in time for these shows," they explained. "Unfortunately, we have had to move the dates for the upcoming tour as we were not able to begin our campaign in time. So, we’ve pushed the tour a few months from now, in order for everyone to hear and appreciate the new material that is finally finished. Listen up for the new music in the upcoming weeks and keep an eye out for new tour dates. We’re coming!"

Porno for Pyros
