Richie Sambora Gives His Thoughts On A Bon Jovi Reunion

Bon Jovi celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, so what better time to do a reunion? During a recent interview with People, founding guitarist Richie Sambora expressed interest in playing with his old bandmates again.

“There’s a documentary that’s being done about the band and stuff that I’ve participated in, and people want to come see us play. It’s going to make everybody happy,” he told the outlet. “I mean, essentially, that’s why you do it at this point.”

“Yeah, it definitely could happen…" he continued, referring to a reunion. "It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

Unfortunately, Sambora is "not sure" when exactly that would happen, though. “It’s up to people, it’s got to be right. That’s all,” he said. “It’s time to do it, though. This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I’m having a ball.”

This isn't the first time this year the famed guitarist has mentioned a potential reunion. In February, he admitted feeling "a second obligation" to do one. "Jon [Bon Jovi] was having a hard time with his voice a little bit there and he needed to take a little bit of a breather," he said at the time. "I don't know when Jon's going to get his voice together and [when the reunion is] going to happen, but we have to get out there and do it for the fans, really. I feel a second obligation."

Sambora left the band in 2013 to raise his daughter. He last played with Bon Jovi in 2018, when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.