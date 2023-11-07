Tiny Texas Restaurant Can Only Seat A Small Amount Of Diners At One Time

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

November 7, 2023

Composition with delicious sushi rolls. Japanese food
Photo: Getty Images

Tatsu Dallas, a gem of a restaurant that can be considered one of Texas's finest, proves that big flavors can come from small places.

With a mere 10 seats available, this fresh omakase-style eatery offers a dining occasion like no other. Located within the historic Continental Gin building, Tatsu Dallas boasts an ambience that creates a unique connection between chef and patron, ensuring an unforgettable culinary journey.

Chef Tatsuya Sekiguchi, the owner and mastermind behind the omakase menu, draws on his Japanese heritage and over a decade of experience in the culinary capital of Manhattan to build a menu that features between 15 to 18 courses. With an emphasis on fresh, local and seasonal ingredients, each dish showcases the artistry and dedication of Chef Tatsu.

Guests can anticipate a changing menu, including appetizers, nigiri-style sushi, miso soup and delectable desserts. While salmon can be a less common treat, it shines when in season in Japan, so, of course, it's incorporated into the offerings.

The restaurant's commitment to sourcing some ingredients from the Dallas Farmers' Market only enhances the dining experience.

With just two seatings per day, Tatsu Dallas accommodates a maximum of 20 guests each evening, ensuring an intimate and memorable meal.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.