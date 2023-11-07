Titans Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Remainder Of Season

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis will remain the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday (November 7) via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Levis, 24, started at quarterback in the Titans' last two games amid the absence of former starter Ryan Tannehill, who was out with an ankle injury, prior to Vrabel's confirmation that the rookie would keep the role full-time.

"Titans rookie Will Levis takes over as starting QB going forward, HC Mike Vrabel announces. Ryan Tannehill will be the backup. Levis era begins in Tennessee," Wolfe wrote on his X account.