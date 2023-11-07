Titans Officially Name Starting Quarterback For Remainder Of Season

By Jason Hall

November 7, 2023

NFL: DEC 04 Titans at Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis will remain the team's starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters on Tuesday (November 7) via NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Levis, 24, started at quarterback in the Titans' last two games amid the absence of former starter Ryan Tannehill, who was out with an ankle injury, prior to Vrabel's confirmation that the rookie would keep the role full-time.

"Titans rookie Will Levis takes over as starting QB going forward, HC Mike Vrabel announces. Ryan Tannehill will be the backup. Levis era begins in Tennessee," Wolfe wrote on his X account.

Levis threw for 238 yards and four touchdowns on 19 of 29 passing during a 28-23 win against the Atlanta Falcons in his first career start in Week 8 and 262 yards and an interception on 22 of 39 passing in a 20-16 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9.

Levis was selected by the Titans at No. 33 overall in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The former Kentucky standout threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 185 of 283 passing during his final collegiate season.

Levis transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after graduating from Penn State, having only appeared in three games during his two non-redshirt seasons with the Nittany Lions.

