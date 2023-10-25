Titans' Expected Starting Quarterback Amid Ryan Tannehill's Injury Revealed
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2023
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly expecting to start rookie quarterback Will Levis against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (October 29) in the absence of Ryan Tannehill, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (October 25).
The report comes hours after Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that he'd consider playing both Levis and second-year quarterback Malik Willis should Tannehill be ruled out of Sunday's game.
"Sources: The #Titans are preparing rookie QB Will Levis to start on Sunday, as the 2nd rounder should make his NFL debut. With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) likely out, coach Mike Vrabel said both Levis and Malik Willis would play. But Levis is expected to be the primary QB," Rapoport wrote.
Sources: The #Titans are preparing rookie QB Will Levis to start on Sunday, as the 2nd rounder should make his NFL debut.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023
With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) likely out, coach Mike Vrabel said both Levis and Malik Willis would play. But Levis is expected to be the primary QB. pic.twitter.com/aEb6MEXpiu
From The Insiders on #NFLPlus: The #Titans are preparing QB Will Levis to start, as coach Mike Vrabel says both QBs are likely to play assuming Ryan Tannehill can't go. pic.twitter.com/VYYOAnEZsn— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2023
Willis had previously replaced Tannehill when the starter was injured in the Titans' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in London on October 15. The former Liberty standout threw for 74 yards on 4 of 5 passing, while also recording 17 yards on three rushing attempts.
Levis threw for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions on 185 of 283 passing during his final collegiate season. The 23-year-old transferred to Kentucky in 2021 after graduating from Penn State, having only appeared in three games during his two non-redshirt seasons with the Nittany Lions.