Titans' Expected Starting Quarterback Amid Ryan Tannehill's Injury Revealed

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly expecting to start rookie quarterback Will Levis against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (October 29) in the absence of Ryan Tannehill, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (October 25).

The report comes hours after Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that he'd consider playing both Levis and second-year quarterback Malik Willis should Tannehill be ruled out of Sunday's game.

"Sources: The #Titans are preparing rookie QB Will Levis to start on Sunday, as the 2nd rounder should make his NFL debut. With Ryan Tannehill (ankle) likely out, coach Mike Vrabel said both Levis and Malik Willis would play. But Levis is expected to be the primary QB," Rapoport wrote.