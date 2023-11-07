TOOL Add New Dates To 2024 North American Tour
By Katrina Nattress
November 7, 2023
TOOL is hitting the road on a North American tour in just a couple months, and they've added two more dates to the itinerary: January 30 in Corpus Christi, Texas and February 7 in El Paso, Texas.
The announcement comes while the rockers are wrapping up another North American tour. During a recent interview, bassist Justin Chancellor revealed that the band plans to start recording new music next spring after their touring spree is over. Check out their full list of tour dates below.
TOOL 2023-2024 Tour Dates
11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/10 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
01/18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
01/19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
01/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
01/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/26 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
01/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
01/30 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
01/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
02/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/07 – El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
02/12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
02/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena