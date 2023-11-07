TOOL Add New Dates To 2024 North American Tour

TOOL is hitting the road on a North American tour in just a couple months, and they've added two more dates to the itinerary: January 30 in Corpus Christi, Texas and February 7 in El Paso, Texas.

The announcement comes while the rockers are wrapping up another North American tour. During a recent interview, bassist Justin Chancellor revealed that the band plans to start recording new music next spring after their touring spree is over. Check out their full list of tour dates below.

TOOL 2023-2024 Tour Dates

11/07 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/13 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

11/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/10 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/18 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

01/19 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

01/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

01/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/26 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

01/27 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

01/30 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

01/31 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/02 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

02/05 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/07 – El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

02/12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

02/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

02/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

02/17 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

02/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena