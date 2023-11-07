Watch: Ken Carson Gets Into Scuffle With Police At Lil Uzi Vert's Show

In one video, you can see Carson try to walk away as the cop continues to scream at him. After they go into a hallway towards the door, the police officer and Carson got into a physical altercation. At one point in the video, you can see the cop grasp Carson by the shoulder near his neck after they were done tussling against the wall. As of this report, there's no confirmation on what sparked the scuffle. It's also not clear whether or not Carson was detained by police after the incident.



The altercation went down nearly a month after Ken Carson released his new album A Great Chaos. The album contains 18 tracks including collaborations with Destroy Lonely and Lil Uzi Vert. Carson recently dropped the official music video for "Fighting My Demons" directed by Cole Bennett. Check it out below.