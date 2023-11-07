Watch: Ken Carson Gets Into Scuffle With Police At Lil Uzi Vert's Show
By Tony M. Centeno
November 7, 2023
Ken Carson got caught up in some trouble after police tried to escort him out of a show following his surprise performance.
On Monday night, November 6, Lil Uzi Vert brought his "Pink Tape Tour" to the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta. During the show, Uzi brought out Carson to perform songs like "Fighting My Demons" for the people. Everything seemed to be going well until the end of the show. In video that surfaced on Reddit and social media, you can see a police officer yell at Carson as he tried to escort him out of the venue. That's when things went left.
Ken carson tweaking😭 pic.twitter.com/jbWdGAsITh— marco jasso (@marco_j30) November 7, 2023
Ken Carson got into an altercation with police after pulling up to Lil Uzi’s ATL show 😳 pic.twitter.com/nbkcVKZbnX— Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 7, 2023
In one video, you can see Carson try to walk away as the cop continues to scream at him. After they go into a hallway towards the door, the police officer and Carson got into a physical altercation. At one point in the video, you can see the cop grasp Carson by the shoulder near his neck after they were done tussling against the wall. As of this report, there's no confirmation on what sparked the scuffle. It's also not clear whether or not Carson was detained by police after the incident.
The altercation went down nearly a month after Ken Carson released his new album A Great Chaos. The album contains 18 tracks including collaborations with Destroy Lonely and Lil Uzi Vert. Carson recently dropped the official music video for "Fighting My Demons" directed by Cole Bennett. Check it out below.