Barbra Streisand Says Princess Diana Once Helped Her With A Wardrobe Mishap

Barbra Streisand has shared a new story about Princess Diana in her recently released memoir My Name Is Barbra. According to the singer, the late Princess of Wales helped her with a wardrobe mishap during the London premiere of The Prince of Tides in 1992.

The two sat together for the film screening and after the film had finished, Streisand said the royal encouraged her to stand up and receive the audience's applause. "The zipper on my skirt had come down a bit as I was sitting, and she noticed and quickly started to zip it up for me as I got to my feet,” Streisand writes in the book per People. “When I finally sat down, Diana turned to me and asked, ‘Do you know how wonderful you are?’"

Streisand continued, “I certainly didn’t know it then. Did I know it now? I’m not sure…maybe a little. I thought Diana was wonderful. I wonder if she knew how wonderful she was."

This wasn't Streisand's only royal encounter. According to People, Streisand has also opened up about crossing paths with King Charles, then Prince Charles, back in 1974. "He asked to meet me. So he came to the recording studio," she revealed. "I offered him a sip of tea and I thought, 'They didn't have to test me for poison or something? No.'" Streisand added that from there, "we became friends, and I loved spending some time at Highgrove for a weekend fundraiser and going through his gardens."

My Name Is Barbra is out now.