Princess Diana Allegedly Predicted Her Fatal Car Crash In An Eerie Note

A new docuseries is uncovering a chilling revelation about the tragic death of Princess Diana. According to The Diana Investigations on Discovery+, Princess Die predicted her fatal car crash two years before it happened. The Daily Beast obtained a preview of the show giving more context to what's known as the "Mishcon Note."

According to the series, in October 1995, Diana requested a private meeting with her personal legal advisor Victor Mishcon to allegedly "tell him about something that was on her mind." Mishcon took notes during their conversation, which allegedly included Diana telling him "reliable sources" she could not name had informed her "that a car accident might be staged." That led Diana to predict she would "either end up dead or be seriously injured."

Two years later, in August 1997, Diana along with her partner Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul died after Henri slammed their Mercedes into a pillar at 65 mph in Paris' Pont de l'Alma tunnel. According to Page Six, Henri was under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs while also trying to dodge a group of paparazzi, who were following them on motorcycles.

The experts in the docuseries say Mischcon gave the notes from his meeting with Diana to London's Metropolitan Police commissioner at the time, Sir Paul Condon. However, the existence of the note wasn't made public until Condon's successor John Stevens stepped in. “When the coroner announced his inquest, I made sure that letter was immediately given to the royal coroner, who at that time was Michael Burgess and then subsequently became Lord Justice Scott Baker,” Lord Stevens told Daily Beast. "I saw Lord Mishcon about a month before he died, in about the spring of 2005, and he held course to the fact that he thought [Diana] was paranoid, and he hadn’t held much credence to [the note].”

There was also allegedly a second letter written by Diana in October 1996 that stated a similar premonition. Diana's butler published it in his 2003 book "A Royal Duty."

The Diana Investigations premieres on August 18th.