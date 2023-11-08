Jeezy Opens Up About His Divorce, Past Sexual Abuse, Bell's Palsy & More
By Tony M. Centeno
November 8, 2023
Jeezy has opened up about some of the most traumatic experiences he's ever been through.
On Tuesday night, November 7, the Atlanta native posted a one-on-one conversation between him and actress Nia Long. During their hour-long discussion, Jeezy revealed a series of traumatic incidents that happened to him during his childhood. He began by describing a time when he was sexually molested by a female babysitter who introduced him to sex at a very young age. He also rehashed the moment when he witnessed a shooting in his neighbor's home.
“Before I was 8, I had already accepted that this is the norm," Jeezy explained. "I was already desensitized. I was already thinking this is what life is.”
Later on in the discussion, Jeezy revealed that he had suffered from Bell's Palsy at one point in his life. He remembered how he was living life while one side of his face was "crooked." He even recalled talking about his battle with his mother and describing his fears about it to her. He said it was one of the last times he spoke to her before she passed away in 2021. Towards the end of the conversation, Jeezy speaks on forgiveness and his recent divorce from Jeannie Mai.
"This has not been an easy journey," he explained. "I can tell you that I'm saddened and disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy, but again God has put me in a different path and that path is going to entail to me to take care of myself and to love myself to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who has been through all the that I've been through."
Watch the entire discussion below.