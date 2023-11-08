Later on in the discussion, Jeezy revealed that he had suffered from Bell's Palsy at one point in his life. He remembered how he was living life while one side of his face was "crooked." He even recalled talking about his battle with his mother and describing his fears about it to her. He said it was one of the last times he spoke to her before she passed away in 2021. Towards the end of the conversation, Jeezy speaks on forgiveness and his recent divorce from Jeannie Mai.



"This has not been an easy journey," he explained. "I can tell you that I'm saddened and disappointed. I can tell you that I'm uneasy, but again God has put me in a different path and that path is going to entail to me to take care of myself and to love myself to be in the best situation that I can thrive as someone who has been through all the that I've been through."



Watch the entire discussion below.

