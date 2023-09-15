Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai Following Four-Year Relationship

Jeezy and Jeannie first met when he appeared as a guest on her previous talk show "The Real," which was cancelled in 2022 after eight seasons. The couple officially got together in 2019 nearly a year after Mai had divorced from her previous husband Freddy Harteis. Jeezy and Jeannie were married two years later at an intimate event inside their home in Atlanta during the pandemic.



Mai had just been spotted at “City Sessions: 50 & Forever Featuring Jeezy & Special Guests" in Atlanta on August 3 and showed no signs of trouble in paradise. She was also extremely supportive of her husband after he released his first book Adversity For Sale and became a New York Times best-seller.



"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list," she wrote. "Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist. This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love."



While there are still scattered posts left on her Instagram page, Mai has been wiped clean from Jeezy's account.