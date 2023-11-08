Nebraska Restaurant Serves The State's Best Burrito

Burritos are a convenient way to compile your favorite food combinations into a perfectly wrapped meal. If you're making your own at home, there is no reason to hold back your creative genius! A steak, cheese, and pepper combo is just one example of the many glorious concoctions that can be stuffed into a burrito for a hearty dinner. And why stop there when you can have this dish for every meal of the day? That's right! You can also start your day with a filling bacon, egg, cheese, and potato burrito.

The possibilities are endless.

If you don't feel like coming up with your own creations, there are a handful of restaurants scattered across Nebraska that offer this dish. One in particular is noted for serving the best burrito around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best burrito in Nebraska is served at For The Love of Foodtruck in Bellevue. Far & Wide praised the breakfast steak burrito.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the restaurant that serves the best burrito in the entire state:

"Have you noticed a theme? There are a lot of stupid-good food trucks out there, and For the Love of Food is one of them. The meats are slow-cooked to lock in moisture and flavor, and it does wonders. The buffalo chicken burrito, a signature confection combining spicy chicken breast with crispy potatoes and blue cheese, comes highly recommended. This place usually sells out before closing time, so get there early!"

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best burritos around visit farandwide.com.