Foodies, an eclectic community of culinary enthusiasts, have completely redefined the way we experience and appreciate food.

This unique tribe of individuals is different in every state and in every city, and their admiration for food is certainly admirable in itself. Each dish, from the perspective of a dedicated food lover, comes alive with fun flavors and creativity.

However, despite viewing all food as an art and as culturally significant, foodies are drawn to specific eateries more than others, boosting the restaurants' popularity and name recognition.

EatThis.com has highlighted the best foodie destination in all 50 states:

"If you're the person who identifies as a foodie in your friend group, you're probably always on the lookout for restaurants that you haven't tried yet. You most likely have an endless list of bookmarked spots to visit, should you ever go to that city or state, and we're here to help you add more places to your tally."

In Texas, the number one foodie destination is Franklin BBQ in Austin:

"There are few places that do barbecue brisket better than Franklin BBQ in Austin. You have to get to this lunch-only spot early and get in line because they stop serving food whenever they run out. The brisket is so soft you can cut it without a knife, and the signature sauce is really to die for."