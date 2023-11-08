The Poorest Town In Florida

We dove deep into the richest town in Florida and how much you need to make just to live there. Now we're looking at the other side of the spectrum at towns that have languished in terms of economy, job markets, real estate values, and other woes. Even before inflation threw off Americans across the country, these places have been struggling before the COVID-19 pandemic and after the fact.

If you're curious about these locations, 24/7 Wall St. updated its list of every state's poorest town. Here's how analysts utilized data to compile their roundup:

"Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people, and ranked them by median household income."

According to the study, Florida's poorest town is Gifford. The median household income is $22,353 compared to the state average of $61,777. Researchers say 46% of households receive SNAP benefits, and The median household value is $115,300. Over 4,400 people live in this Indian River County town.

Check out the full report on 247wallst.com.