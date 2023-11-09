Hozier Announces Massive North American Tour: Is He Coming To Your City?
By Katrina Nattress
November 9, 2023
While Hozier wraps up the European leg of his "The Unreal Unearth Tour," he's looking toward the future. On Thursday (November 9), the "Take Me To Church" singer announced a massive run of 2024 North American tour dates. The trek kicks off on April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina (after a set at the 2024 baseball themed Innings Festival), and wraps up September 17 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale November 17. Check out the full list of dates below.
Hozier 2024 North American Tour Dates
02/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
04/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
04/25 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
04/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
04/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/02 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
05/05 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
05/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
05/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
05/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
05/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
05/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
05/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
06/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/05 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/27 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
08/10 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/27 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena
08/28 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center
08/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
09/03 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
09/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
09/07 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
09/14 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum