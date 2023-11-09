Hozier Announces Massive North American Tour: Is He Coming To Your City?

While Hozier wraps up the European leg of his "The Unreal Unearth Tour," he's looking toward the future. On Thursday (November 9), the "Take Me To Church" singer announced a massive run of 2024 North American tour dates. The trek kicks off on April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina (after a set at the 2024 baseball themed Innings Festival), and wraps up September 17 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale November 17. Check out the full list of dates below.

Hozier 2024 North American Tour Dates

02/24 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

04/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

04/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

04/25 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

04/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

04/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

04/30 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/02 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

05/05 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

05/08 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

05/10 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

05/15 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

05/17 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

05/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

05/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

06/04 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

06/05 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/24 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/27 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/06 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/07 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

08/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater

08/10 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

08/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/16 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

08/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/27 – Billings, MT @ First Interstate Arena

08/28 – Casper, WY @ Ford Wyoming Center

08/30 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

08/31 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/03 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

09/04 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/06 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

09/07 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/14 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum