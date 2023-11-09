NFL Legend Dick Butkus' Cause Of Death Revealed

Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus is reported to have suffered a stroke prior to his death last month, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ Sports late Wednesday (November 8) night.

Butkus, 80, died on October 5 following a "cerebrovascular accident," according to the certificate issued by the Los Angeles Department of Health. Secondary causes listed included atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), which he experienced in the weeks leading up to his death, as well as having dealt with high cholesterol and atherosclerosis for several years.

Butkus' death certificate also noted that he underwent coronary bypass surgery in 2001.

The Chicago native spent his entire football career in his home state, playing linebacker and center for the University of Illinois Fighting Illini before being selected by the Bears at No. 3 overall in the 1965 NFL Draft.

Butkus is widely regarded as one of football's greatest linebackers at both the professional and collegiate levels as a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, five-time First-team All-Pro, three-time Second-team All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, as well as being a member of the NFL's 1960s and 1970s All-Decade Teams and 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time Teams and the namesake for the Butkus Award, which is given to college football's best linebacker.