RZA was inspired to use classic soul samples and clips from other martial arts movies like Shaolin and Wu Tang (1983) and Ten Tigers from Kwangtung (1979) for his beats throughout the album. The album peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard 200 chart and sold 30,000 copies its first week. It also helped launch the solo careers of each member. Ghostface Killah signed with Epic Records while Method Man signed to Def Jam, Ol' Dirty Bastard with Elektra, and GZA with Geffen Records.



30 years later, Wu-Tang Clan's debut album is still revered as one of the best rap albums of all time. RZA's production methods alone inspired the likes of Just Blaze, The Alchemist, 9th Wonder and Kanye West, who all use soul samples in their music. The album also opened the doors for legends like Nas, The Notorious B.I.G. and JAY-Z to flourish in the rap game.



In honor of its milestone anniversary, New York City will illuminate the Empire State Building with the group's trademark black and yellow colorway. Mayor Eric Adams will also declare November 9 as "Wu-Tang Clan Day" in New York City. In addition to all the recognition from the group's hometown, RZA will lead a live orchestra on the final night of Wu-Tang Clan's '36 Chambers Celebration' at the Gramercy Theater.



Relive Wu-Tang Clan's debut album below.