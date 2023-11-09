Victoria Monét Delivers Radiant Performance Of 'On My Mama' & More
By Tony M. Centeno
November 10, 2023
Victoria Monét hits the stage for an exclusive performance of some of her biggest hits.
On Thursday night, November 9, the singer-songwriter performed for an intimate group of loyal fans at iHeartRadio LIVE. She kicked off her set with a lively rendition of her hit “On My Mama.” During her Q&A session with Shay Diddy, Monét reflected on writing her popular song off her Jaguar II album.
"I was breastfeeding while I was writing and I was like 'I can't write a song about breastfeeding unless like... what do I write about?" she explained. "I was really doubting myself as a writer and as an artist because I was like 'Maybe I just don't have it anymore.'
“So when I wrote 'On My Mama' it was kind of like the message I needed to hear myself,” she continued. “Even though I didn't feel like I looked fly and I looked good, I was like 'But you do girl' and I just made myself believe that."
Monét continued the show by performing other fan favorites like “Coastin," “Experience” (sans Khalid) and “We Might Even Be Falling in Love (Interlude).” Later on in her conversation with Shay, Monét revealed the artists she’d love to work with in the future.
“I love SZA, Megan Thee Stallion,” she said. “I’m seeing like a Shakira/Beyoncé moment because everyone is like ‘you guys look like sisters.’ And they’re like ‘We’ve never seen y’all in the same room. Are y’all really not the same person?’ (Laughs) But I’m definitely not a Stallion, I’m a pony. So I would love to collaborate with her. I love Drake. I love Sade, Beyoncé. I mean there are so many people that I would dream about collaborating with.”
Set a reminder to watch his full iHeartRadio LIVE show on December 4th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. Catch a clip from the show and other scenes from her performance below.
Victoria Monét | On My Mama
I want to personally thank Victoria Monét for this song. “On My Mama” is a masterpiece. Watch her full iHeartRadio LIVE show on December 4th at 5pm PST in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. #iHeartVictoriaMonet Meta Horizon RSVP here: https://ihr.fm/iHeartRadioLIVEPosted by iHeartRadio on Thursday, November 9, 2023