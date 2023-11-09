Beyoncé Opens Up About Making It In A 'Male-Dominated' World In New Trailer
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 9, 2023
Beyoncé is back with a new trailer for her forthcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In the new stunning "Worldwide Trailer," new footage of the superstar on and off the stage as she reflects in a voiceover, "In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”
The trailer continues with footage from this summer's Renaissance World Tour, seamlessly edited to show off Beyoncé's various outfits as she struts down the stage, and the passionate fans dancing and cheering in their own Rennaissance-inspired outfits. "You are the visual baby," the singer says in another voiceover, referring to a viral moment from the tour earlier this year.
After wrapping up her Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday night (October 1st), the singer unveiled the exciting news just a day later, that the concert film would play in theaters next month. The film will hit theaters starting December 1st. An official synopsis of RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ says the film "accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR created a sanctuary for freedom, and shared joy, for more than 2.7 million fans."
Tickets are on sale now. Find movie showtimes near you at BeyonceFilm.com.