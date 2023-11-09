Beyoncé is back with a new trailer for her forthcoming concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In the new stunning "Worldwide Trailer," new footage of the superstar on and off the stage as she reflects in a voiceover, "In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

The trailer continues with footage from this summer's Renaissance World Tour, seamlessly edited to show off Beyoncé's various outfits as she struts down the stage, and the passionate fans dancing and cheering in their own Rennaissance-inspired outfits. "You are the visual baby," the singer says in another voiceover, referring to a viral moment from the tour earlier this year.