HGTV Star's New Craft Brewery Opens In North Texas

A fresh addition to Allen brings a familiar touch, with owners recognized for their successful blogging career, HGTV stardom and parenthood.

Jenn Todryk, best known for No Demo Reno, and her husband Mike, proprietors of Armor Coffee Co., have ventured into a new realm with craft brewery Armor Brewing Co.

In an exclusive tour with WFAA, Jenn welcomed viewers into the couple's latest endeavor. Situated beneath the Allen water tower in North Texas, Armor Brewing Co. emerged this year as a passion project for Mike, an avid brewery enthusiast.

Mike shared, "I'm really proud of the beer. We have 12 beers on tap now and we are going to be growing up to 24."

Transforming a vacant brewery into an upscale, family-friendly spot in North Texas, the Todryks have not only crafted an inviting atmosphere but also earned praise for their beers.

An exclusive feature is the "Gary," a take-out beer paying homage to the Todryk family's golden retriever.

Also, the brewery's name, "Armor," finds inspiration in family and faith. Jenn stated, "Armor came from a couple things...the Bible verse about God being your armor and protection...and also Mike was an armor officer in the military."

With 60 barrel fermenters and a variety of entertainment spaces, including a party room and patio, Armor Brewing Co. promises a one-of-a-kind, upscale experience in the area. Jenn emphasized their commitment to quality, stating, "We are not bar food...This is gonna be a swanky, legit place."

With a state-of-the-art dart room and plans for pickleball courts, the Todryks have created a well-rounded establishment welcoming to all.