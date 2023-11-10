Keith Richards Reveals How Long The Rolling Stones Expect To Make Music

The Rolling Stones recently released Hackney Diamonds — their first album of original material in 18 years and 24th studio album overall — and they've still got more in the tank, according to Keith Richards. In a new interview, the guitarist revealed they still have a bunch of material to work on.

"There’s plenty more stuff left over from Hackney Diamonds to work on," he said. "There’ll always be another one until we drop.”

“We can put our feet up for a little bit, but you know," Richards continued. "You’re into this thing all the way. This is what we do. We’ve gotta see this Rolling Stones through.”

He also said he has no plans to quit touring because he “loves it.”

“It keeps me on my toes and keeps my fingers moving," Richards explained. "And I’m still finding different ways of playing things. Even though you’re getting to be around 80, believe me, it don’t stop.”

He mirrored that sentiment during a recent interview with iHeartRadio. “One of the interesting things is when Mick and I conceived this record, we said that after we cut it and it’s a big hit [laughs] we'd go out on the road behind it," Richards mentioned during an exclusive IHR ICONS broadcast hosted by iHeartRadio's Jim Kerr after he pointed out that its tracks seemed like they'd translate well live. "That is the second stage of the rocket is to take it on the road…to break these songs out on the road is sort of the next step.”