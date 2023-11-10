Ohio Town Named The 'Poorest' In The State

You may have seen our previous coverage of the richest small town in Ohio or even the cheapest place to live in the state, but have you ever wondered about the places that aren't as financially well-off as other towns or big cities with high-paying jobs?

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the "poorest" town in every state, with typical household incomes ranging from $9,100 to $43,800, well below the $69,000 or more that most American households earn.

According to the site, the poorest town in Ohio is Lincoln Heights. With a population of around 3,100, this Cincinnati suburb has a median household of just $12,183 and median home value of $72,600, compared to the state average of $61,938 and $159,900, respectively. Additionally, the study determined that 63.1% of households receive SNAP benefits.

This is how the 24/7 Wall St. determined which towns were the poorest:

"Using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. identified the poorest town in each state. We considered any city, town, or unincorporated community with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 people, and ranked them by median household income."

Check out the full report at 247wallst.com to read up on some of the poorest towns around the country.