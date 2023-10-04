Ohio City Named The Cheapest Place To Live In The State

You may have seen our coverage of the most expensive place to live in Ohio, but what about the cities that are a little easier on the wallet?

Property Club looked at the affordable cities in Ohio, a state the site says is "known for its laidback culture and low cost of living" as well as being "a great place to live for families and young professionals looking for reasonable expenses and affordable home prices," and compiled a list of the cheapest places in the state to call home.

Here's how the site determined the list:

"This list was compiled based on the median household income ratio to housing prices. This considers the average buying power of the typical resident compared to the cost of living in the city. As a result, cities with higher median home prices may appear higher on the list if the median household income is also substantially higher because the cost of living will be more affordable based on their income. Median home prices are based on home sales in each city from January 2023 to September 2023."

According to the site, the cheapest place to live in Ohio is New Franklin, a small city in the northeastern region of the state near Akron with a population around 14,000. The median home price is $222,500, 14% lower than the state average, and median household income is $80,357, 25% higher than the state average. Additionally, the average rent is $1,080, 11.5% lower than the rest of the state.

These are the 10 cheapest places to live in Ohio:

New Franklin Niles Ashtabula Sandusky Powell Mentor Steubenville Youngstown Canton Eastlake

Check out the full list at propertyclub.nyc to see more about the cheapest places to live in Ohio.