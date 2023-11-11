Kylie Jenner is eagerly gearing up for the second drop of her fashion line, Khy. She shared sneak peeks of the upcoming pieces on Instagram on Friday.

The 26-year-old business mogul posted photos of herself modeling new pieces from the upcoming collection that is set to launch on November 15. This shortly follows Khy's November 1 debut, which exceeded $1 million in sales within the first hour of release.

In one selfie, Jenner drew sole attention to a catsuit with a zip across the chest, writing, "The @khy catsuit. drop 002 in collaboration with @entire_studios coming 11/15. Preview the entire collection now on khy.com and sign up for early access."

The fashion-forward entrepreneur shared another shot of the look from above, providing a more clear glimpse of the figure-hugging catsuit. In various photos and a video, she proudly highlighted the versatile styles, giving fans a preview of the unique, stylish offerings from Khy Drop 002.

The soon-to-arrive clothing introduces a range of puffers and base layers designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based Entire Studios, presenting a fresh take on winter essentials and everyday luxury. There are both cropped and full-length puffer jackets, form-fitting cotton basics and statement cargowear, available in a neutral color palette of black and stone as well as an attention-grabbing cobalt option, that are featured.

Among the standout pieces are the Sculpted Puffer Jacket ($138), Cropped Puffer Jacket ($118), Puffer Vest ($98) and the Long Sleeve Catsuit ($88) — all catering to sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.

Jenner is said to be very hands-on during the design process, fully embracing her role as Khy's creative director.