Kylie Jenner's Next Big Fashion Drop Is One Fans Don't Want To Miss Out On
By Sherah Janay Ndjongo
November 12, 2023
Kylie Jenner is eagerly gearing up for the second drop of her fashion line, Khy. She shared sneak peeks of the upcoming pieces on Instagram on Friday.
The 26-year-old business mogul posted photos of herself modeling new pieces from the upcoming collection that is set to launch on November 15. This shortly follows Khy's November 1 debut, which exceeded $1 million in sales within the first hour of release.
In one selfie, Jenner drew sole attention to a catsuit with a zip across the chest, writing, "The @khy catsuit. drop 002 in collaboration with @entire_studios coming 11/15. Preview the entire collection now on khy.com and sign up for early access."
The fashion-forward entrepreneur shared another shot of the look from above, providing a more clear glimpse of the figure-hugging catsuit. In various photos and a video, she proudly highlighted the versatile styles, giving fans a preview of the unique, stylish offerings from Khy Drop 002.
The soon-to-arrive clothing introduces a range of puffers and base layers designed in collaboration with Los Angeles-based Entire Studios, presenting a fresh take on winter essentials and everyday luxury. There are both cropped and full-length puffer jackets, form-fitting cotton basics and statement cargowear, available in a neutral color palette of black and stone as well as an attention-grabbing cobalt option, that are featured.
Among the standout pieces are the Sculpted Puffer Jacket ($138), Cropped Puffer Jacket ($118), Puffer Vest ($98) and the Long Sleeve Catsuit ($88) — all catering to sizes ranging from XXS to 4X.
Jenner is said to be very hands-on during the design process, fully embracing her role as Khy's creative director.