5 US Military Service Members Killed In Aircraft Crash

Five American military service members were killed during a routine training exercise that resulted in an aircraft crashing into the Mediterranean Sea, the U.S. European Command confirmed via NBC News.

Officials said the fatal accident took place onboard an air refueling mission. Search and rescue operations have been launched in relation to the crash.

The Department of Defense is publicly withholding the identities of the crew members killed in the crash until their next of kin have been notified.

"While we continue to gather more information about this deadly crash, it is another stark reminder that the brave men and women who defend our great nation put their lives on the line each and every day to keep our country safe," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement obtained by NBC News. "They represent the best of America. We will remember their service and their sacrifice."

The crash is the latest in several fatal military accidents in 2023, which included a Marine Corps aircraft crashing onto Melville Island in Australia that resulted in three deaths among the 23 service members aboard the aircraft. Nine people were also killed after two Army helicopters collided during a training mission in Kentucky in March, which took place one month after three others were killed in a helicopter collision in Alaska.