Leonardo DiCaprio Throws 'Epic Birthday Bash' With New Girlfriend, More

By Logan DeLoye

November 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

It's Leonardo DiCaprio's party, and he'll cry if he wants to, though there were no tears shed at this year's "epic birthday bash!" The 49-year-old star celebrated another trip around the sun at Giorgio Baldi in Beverly Hills on Saturday night (November 11) with model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti and other familiar faces.

According to TMZ, "Lady GagaSalma HayekSnoop DoggIrmelin IndenbirkenSoleil Moon FryeScott EastwoodCasey Affleck and Caylee CowanKate Beckinsale, Zoe Saldaña and Marco PeregoJordan MastersonLuka Sabbat2 ChainzRita Ora and Taika WaititiBeckChris RockCorey GambleEmile Hirsch, Lukas Haas" and Toby McGuire were just a few of the many stars present at DiCaprio's celebration that lasted into the night.

Hollywood Life mentioned that "The Wolf of Wall Street" actor kept a low profile in an all-black fit with a matching baseball cap and facemask while other celebrities, including his girlfriend, were "dressed to impress" and could be seen arriving at and leaving the restaurant in flashy outfits. Just last month, Dicaprio and Ceretti celebrated spooky season together at a Halloween party where the pair were seen "snuggling up on each other," according to Page Six.

In January, Drew Barrymore poked fun at Dicaprio's social lifestyle, saying that she loved that he was "still clubbing" during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show where guest Sam Smith shared that their first crush was Dicaprio in "Titanic."

