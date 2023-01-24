Drew Barrymore Pokes Fun At Leonardo DiCaprio For 'Still Clubbing'

Drew Barrymore is impressed that Leonardo DiCaprio is still partying on yachts. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the host played a game of "Pop Quiz" with guest Sam Smith in which they revealed their first celebrity crush was DiCaprio in Titanic.

"I love that he's like still clubbing," Barrymore said of DiCaprio's "Bad Boy" reputation. "Yeah. 100%. He goes on yachts." While Smith was ready to move on to the next question, Barrymore couldn't help but add, "He goes to the body shop, I bet," referencing Smith's Grammy-nominated song with Kim Petras, "Unholy." Smith laughed and added, "We love a naughty boy, don't we sometimes."