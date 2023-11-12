Texas A&M Fires Jimbo Fisher: Report

By Jason Hall

November 12, 2023

Texas A&M v Tennessee
Photo: Getty Images

Texas A&M has reportedly fired head football coach Jimbo Fisher, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TexAgs.com co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci Sunday (November 12) morning.

"BREAKING: Per multiple sources, Texas A&M set to part ways with Jimbo Fisher as early as today. Decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Dept/University president during last Thursday's Board of Regents meeting," Liucci wrote on his X account.

The reported move comes after A&M's 51-10 win against Mississippi State on Saturday (November 11), but also amid the Aggies once again falling short of preseason expectations in 2023, currently at 6-4 with two regular season games remaining. Fisher, 58, is the eighth-highest-paid coach in college football and A&M will face a buyout expected to be worth more than $75 million, according to the Athletic.

Fisher, who led Florida State to a national championship in 2013, was hired by A&M in December 2017 as part of a 10-year, $75 million deal, which was later extended to a 10-year, $95 million fully guaranteed contract in September 2021. The Aggies have gone 45-25 (27-21 SEC) during the coach's six seasons in College Station, which included a 5-7 finish in 2022 to mark their first losing season since 2009.

The Aggies never ranked better than second in the SEC West Division standings during Fisher's tenure. The West Virginia native had previously gone 83-23 (48-16 ACC) during his first coaching stint at Florida State, which included winning the final BCS national championship, as well as three ACC conference championships and one ACC Atlantic Division title.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.