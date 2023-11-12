Texas A&M Fires Jimbo Fisher: Report

Texas A&M has reportedly fired head football coach Jimbo Fisher, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TexAgs.com co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci Sunday (November 12) morning.

"BREAKING: Per multiple sources, Texas A&M set to part ways with Jimbo Fisher as early as today. Decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Dept/University president during last Thursday's Board of Regents meeting," Liucci wrote on his X account.

The reported move comes after A&M's 51-10 win against Mississippi State on Saturday (November 11), but also amid the Aggies once again falling short of preseason expectations in 2023, currently at 6-4 with two regular season games remaining. Fisher, 58, is the eighth-highest-paid coach in college football and A&M will face a buyout expected to be worth more than $75 million, according to the Athletic.