Texas A&M Fires Jimbo Fisher: Report
By Jason Hall
November 12, 2023
Texas A&M has reportedly fired head football coach Jimbo Fisher, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to TexAgs.com co-owner and executive editor Billy Liucci Sunday (November 12) morning.
"BREAKING: Per multiple sources, Texas A&M set to part ways with Jimbo Fisher as early as today. Decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Dept/University president during last Thursday's Board of Regents meeting," Liucci wrote on his X account.
The reported move comes after A&M's 51-10 win against Mississippi State on Saturday (November 11), but also amid the Aggies once again falling short of preseason expectations in 2023, currently at 6-4 with two regular season games remaining. Fisher, 58, is the eighth-highest-paid coach in college football and A&M will face a buyout expected to be worth more than $75 million, according to the Athletic.
BREAKING: Per multiple sources, Texas A&M set to part ways with Jimbo Fisher as early as today.— Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 12, 2023
Decision was reached at the recommendation of the Athletic Dept/University president during last Thursday's Board of Regents meeting.
Fisher, who led Florida State to a national championship in 2013, was hired by A&M in December 2017 as part of a 10-year, $75 million deal, which was later extended to a 10-year, $95 million fully guaranteed contract in September 2021. The Aggies have gone 45-25 (27-21 SEC) during the coach's six seasons in College Station, which included a 5-7 finish in 2022 to mark their first losing season since 2009.
The Aggies never ranked better than second in the SEC West Division standings during Fisher's tenure. The West Virginia native had previously gone 83-23 (48-16 ACC) during his first coaching stint at Florida State, which included winning the final BCS national championship, as well as three ACC conference championships and one ACC Atlantic Division title.