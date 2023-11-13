Chrisean Rock Accused Of Assault After Fight Occurs At Tamar Braxton Show
By Tony M. Centeno
November 13, 2023
Chrisean Rock has been accused of assault after a fight reportedly broke out between her and one of Tamar Braxton's backup singers.
It was all good when the reality TV star showed up to Tamar Braxton's show in Los Angeles on Friday night, November 10. According to Braxton's friend LeTroy Davis, Rock was scheduled to make a surprise appearance onstage with Tamar during her show. However, the new mother arrived late to the show “drunk, with 1,000 people, smelling like weed, looking dumb." Although she missed her scheduled moment, Rock ended up joining Tamar on stage anyways. That's when things turned chaotic.
“I just want to let yall know that that girl Chrisean yall keep hyping up assaulted James Wright Chanel at Tamar’s concert tonight," Davis wrote in a now-deleted post. "James is in the hospital. I swear I will do everything to make sure she goes to prison she is trash and that’s why her life is the way that it is. She deserves every bad thing that happens to her.”
The back-up singer in question, James Wright Chanel, reportedly got a chipped tooth and a bloody nose as a result of the incident. He spoke out after the incident and confirmed LeTroy's version of events. However, he did not want to show his face. Meanwhile, Rock also took to social media following the alleged altercation. She denied the narrative that was spreading throughout the Internet, and deleted her social media handles soon afterward.
“I been brought up before and I know how it goes a certain way…false narratives saying ‘this happened,’ ‘she did that,' Rock said. "I don’t know I think it’s just a clout chasing thing…honestly, I need to start protecting my name.”
Tamar Braxton has not commented on the situation just yet. See what Chrisean Rock had to say below.
Chrisean Rock goes LIVE and addresses her putting hands on Tamar Braxton’s Bestie James Wright.— Latest Global Trends (@GlobalTrend89) November 12, 2023
Is she being truthful? pic.twitter.com/rqSodaAkOo