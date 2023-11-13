“I just want to let yall know that that girl Chrisean yall keep hyping up assaulted James Wright Chanel at Tamar’s concert tonight," Davis wrote in a now-deleted post. "James is in the hospital. I swear I will do everything to make sure she goes to prison she is trash and that’s why her life is the way that it is. She deserves every bad thing that happens to her.”



The back-up singer in question, James Wright Chanel, reportedly got a chipped tooth and a bloody nose as a result of the incident. He spoke out after the incident and confirmed LeTroy's version of events. However, he did not want to show his face. Meanwhile, Rock also took to social media following the alleged altercation. She denied the narrative that was spreading throughout the Internet, and deleted her social media handles soon afterward.



“I been brought up before and I know how it goes a certain way…false narratives saying ‘this happened,’ ‘she did that,' Rock said. "I don’t know I think it’s just a clout chasing thing…honestly, I need to start protecting my name.”



Tamar Braxton has not commented on the situation just yet. See what Chrisean Rock had to say below.