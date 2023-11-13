Drake Announces New Tour Dates With J. Cole For 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
November 13, 2023
Drake is hitting the road once again in 2024, and he's bringing his good friend J. Cole with him.
On Monday, November 13, Drake announced the plans for his "It's All A Blur Tour: Big As A What?" The new phase of his tour will feature his "First Person Shooter" collaborator on most dates as they hit up more major cities in 2024. The tour kicks off at the Ball Arena in Denver on January 18, 2024 and will continue to 22 other cities until they close out in Birmingham, Al. on March 27. Some of the dates are rescheduled shows from his previous tour run.
Drake's new tour dates comes a month after he released his new album For All The Dogs, which features popular hits like "First Person Shooter" with J. Cole, "IDGAF" with Yeat and "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red & SZA. You can guarantee that Drizzy will be performing his new music with some of his recent collaborators during the upcoming string of shows.
Tickets for the tour will begin with the Cash App card presale on Wednesday, November 15. General sales will officially start on Friday, November 17 starting at 11 a.m. EST. See all the dates for Drake’s "It’s All a Blur Tour: Big As The What?" below.
Drake’s "It’s All a Blur Tour: Big As The What?" Featuring J. Cole Dates
1/18 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +
1/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
1/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center – San Antonio
1/25 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
1/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +
1/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
2/2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
2/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
2/8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena +
2/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
2/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
2/20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center +
2/21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
2/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
2/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
3/2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
3/5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
3/10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
3/14 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~
3/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center ~
3/23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~
3/27 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~
+ Rescheduled dates
~ Without J. Cole