Drake Announces New Tour Dates With J. Cole For 2024

Drake is hitting the road once again in 2024, and he's bringing his good friend J. Cole with him.



On Monday, November 13, Drake announced the plans for his "It's All A Blur Tour: Big As A What?" The new phase of his tour will feature his "First Person Shooter" collaborator on most dates as they hit up more major cities in 2024. The tour kicks off at the Ball Arena in Denver on January 18, 2024 and will continue to 22 other cities until they close out in Birmingham, Al. on March 27. Some of the dates are rescheduled shows from his previous tour run.