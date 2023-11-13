Jorja Smith Gets All Up In Her 'Feelings' While Performing Her Biggest Hits
By Tony M. Centeno
November 13, 2023
Jorja Smith inspires all kinds of feelings during her latest performance.
On Monday, November 13, iHeartRadio posted a clip from its latest intimate concert for fans of Jorja Smith. The U.K.-born singer took the stage to perform her latest song "Feelings." During the performance, Smith belted out her soothing lyrics with the help of her live band and back-up singers. Unfortunately, her collaborator J Hus was not available to rap his verse, but Smith still managed to delivered an incredible set. The song comes straight off her recent album Falling or Flying, which dropped back in September.
Jorja Smith | Feelings
Jorja Smith's performance of "Feelings" has me all in my feelings this morning. ❤️ Watch her full iHeartRadio LIVE show on January 15th at 5pm PST in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. #iHeartJorjaSmith Meta Horizon RSVP here: https://ihr.fm/iHeartRadioLIVEPosted by iHeartRadio on Sunday, November 12, 2023
The show went down at the LA Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by Shay Diddy. Smith spent the majority of her performance delivering songs from her new album as well as other fan favorites from her first LP Lost & Found.
Her second studio album Falling or Flying contains 16 tracks including previously released singles like "Broken is the man" and "GO GO GO." The project begins with a series of energetic joints like "Try Me" and "Little Things" before it segues into more somber records like her collaboration with J Hus "Feelings" and "Greatest Gift" featuring Lila Ike. Smith's album was primarily produced by DAMEDAME*, P2J, New Machine, Blue May and Jodi Milliner.
Set a reminder to watch his full iHeartRadio LIVE show on January 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. Once the show airs, the VR show will be available for one year.