Jorja Smith Gets All Up In Her 'Feelings' While Performing Her Biggest Hits

The show went down at the LA Theater in Los Angeles and was hosted by Shay Diddy. Smith spent the majority of her performance delivering songs from her new album as well as other fan favorites from her first LP Lost & Found.



Her second studio album Falling or Flying contains 16 tracks including previously released singles like "Broken is the man" and "GO GO GO." The project begins with a series of energetic joints like "Try Me" and "Little Things" before it segues into more somber records like her collaboration with J Hus "Feelings" and "Greatest Gift" featuring Lila Ike. Smith's album was primarily produced by DAMEDAME*, P2J, New Machine, Blue May and Jodi Milliner.



Set a reminder to watch his full iHeartRadio LIVE show on January 15 at 8pm ET/5pm PT in VR only in Meta Horizon Worlds. Once the show airs, the VR show will be available for one year.

