Kevin O'Connell Gives Update On Justin Jefferson's Return Timetable

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said injured All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson "will continue to ramp up" his recovery process this week while addressing reporters on Monday (November 13) via the Athletic's Alec Lewis.

"Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Justin Jefferson will continue to ramp up. Complimented the work JJ put in last week, and what he handled. KOC said the only person who wants JJ back as much as JJ might be him," Lewis wrote on his X account.

The Vikings decided not to activate Jefferson for Sunday's (November 12) win against the New Orleans Saints, despite his return to practice last week.