Kevin O'Connell Gives Update On Justin Jefferson's Return Timetable

By Jason Hall

November 13, 2023

Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Photo: Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said injured All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson "will continue to ramp up" his recovery process this week while addressing reporters on Monday (November 13) via the Athletic's Alec Lewis.

"Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Justin Jefferson will continue to ramp up. Complimented the work JJ put in last week, and what he handled. KOC said the only person who wants JJ back as much as JJ might be him," Lewis wrote on his X account.

The Vikings decided not to activate Jefferson for Sunday's (November 12) win against the New Orleans Saints, despite his return to practice last week.

Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules. O'Connell told reporters that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would seek multiple medical opinions prior to the team's decision.

Jefferson recorded three receptions for 28 yards prior to exiting the October 8 game and had 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings have won five consecutive games -- including a 31-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday (November 5) -- since their loss to the Chiefs, improving their record at 6-4 and currently rank second in the NFC North Division standings with seven games remaining in the regular season.

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High in this week's 'Sunday Night Football' matchup.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.