Justin Jefferson's Status For Week 11 Determined

The Minnesota Vikings will not activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson for their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (November 12), despite his return to practice this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

'The #Vikings won’t activate WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve for Sunday’s game vs. the #Saints. Jefferson (hamstring) returned to practice this week and was listed as questionable. But the plan was always to ramp him up gradually and that will continue," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would seek multiple medical opinions prior to the team's decision.