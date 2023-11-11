Justin Jefferson's Status For Week 11 Determined

By Jason Hall

November 11, 2023

Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers
Photo: Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings will not activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson for their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (November 12), despite his return to practice this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

'The #Vikings won’t activate WR Justin Jefferson from injured reserve for Sunday’s game vs. the #Saints. Jefferson (hamstring) returned to practice this week and was listed as questionable. But the plan was always to ramp him up gradually and that will continue," Pelissero wrote on his X account.

Jefferson was placed on injured reserve on October 11 due to a hamstring injury suffered in the team's October 8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, which ruled him out for four consecutive games in adherence with league rules. Head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters that the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year would seek multiple medical opinions prior to the team's decision.

Jefferson recorded three receptions for 28 yards during Sunday's loss and has 36 receptions for 571 yards and three touchdowns through his first five games of the 2023 NFL season. The Vikings have won four consecutive games -- including a 31-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday (November 5) -- since their loss to the Chiefs, improving their record at 5-4 and currently ranks second in the NFC North Division standings with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Minnesota will host the Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 11 with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 p.m. local time.

